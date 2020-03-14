COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

March 14, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 20 min on March 14, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – According to Ontario’s Ministry of Health one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria.

The patient is a woman in her 30s who recently returned from travel to the United States.

The case was identified at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria in North Glengarry Township.

The woman is currently self isolating.

This is the first COVID-19 case in Eastern Ontario. For the province as a whole, there are currently 98 positive cases out of a total of 6,648 individuals who have been tested.

