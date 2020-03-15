COVID-19 case at St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus

CORNWALL, Ontario – In an email to staff and students on Sunday, March 15, St. Lawrence College President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt announced that their Cornwall Campus would be closed effective immediately after a member of the campus tested positive for COVID-19.

“Effective immediately, the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College is closed. This means no employees, students, or members of the community are to access the campus. We are taking the appropriate precautionary measures and will let our community know when campus opens again,” reads the statement from the college.

According to Vollebregt, the student tested positive at a local hospital after recently travelling to the United States.

“Please note SLC students from the Cornwall campus in all programs are instructed to not attend placement until further notice. This is an additional precautionary measure while staff who support our students during placement are not on campus,” reads a statement on SLC’s website.

This is the second announcement of a COVID-19 case in our region. It was announced yesterday that a woman in her 30s from Prescott-Russell tested positive for the virus at Glengarry Memorial Hospital after travelling to New York City.