CPS to enforce closure orders

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confirmed on Wednesday, March 16 that they, and their counterparts across the province, would be responsible for enforcing Premier Doug Ford’s Emergency Order.

On Tuesday, March 17, Ford ordered that all indoor recreational facilities, restaurants, and more were legally required to close immediately.

Despite this order, some restaurants and other establishments remained open later that day. Remington’s Deli & Bar in Cornwall on Montreal Rd. remained open for a St. Patrick’s Day party.

The province’s emergency order requiring these establishments to close, also prohibit public gatherings of more than 50 people.

“Any individual or corporation who fails to comply with the Orders identified above will be subject to an offence under Section 7.0.11(1) of the EMCPA for failing to comply with the Order or interfering or obstructing any person in the exercise of a power or the performance of a duty, conferred by an order under that subsection,” reads a CPS statement. Additionally, these individuals may be arrested in contravention of Section 129 of the Criminal Code for the obstruction of justice and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

The CPS say that they will be going by local businesses and reminding them that they must remain closed.

The Emergency Order is in effect until March 31.