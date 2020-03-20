CPS provide COVID-19 plan

CORNWALL, Ontario – In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is continuing to ask for your patience as we continue to make public safety our priority. In accordance with guidance provided by health authorities, the CPS is asking residents to consider alternative options before attending our police station for non-urgent matters.

Please anticipate being asked a series of screening questions in order for our employees to provide a safe and appropriate response. All necessary precautions are being taken to protect members of the public, as well as our employees. This is to limit any possible exposure to COVID-19. We appreciate the cooperation of our community during this time.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

How is the CPS responding to COVID-19?

The safety of our community is a top priority for the CPS, as well as the safety of our employees. As such, the CPS has activated our internal Pandemic Plan and created a COVID-19 Command Group to administer our response accordingly. The situation is being closely monitored, with members of the Command Group communicating regularly with health officials, as well as all levels of government.

What is the CPS doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Our dispatchers will be asking a series of screening questions, as recommended by the health authorities, prior to dispatching an officer to a call. All police personnel have been issued Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be put on when a person they are interacting with displays signs of a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Additionally, in order to limit contact with the public and to mitigate any potential exposure to COVID-19, the CPS may process some calls for service over the telephone instead of having an officer attend. These decisions will be made on a case by case basis

Further, all CPS employees have been directed to practice enhanced hygiene measures and social distancing. This has resulted in some changes in employee scheduling, alterations in office locations, as well as some employees being directed to work remotely. These changes are to ensure the safety of our workplace and to prevent any further spread of the COVID-19 virus within our community.

Will there be any disruption to services due to COVID-19?

Essential services to the community will continue and officers will be dispatched to emergency and non-emergency calls on a priority basis.

How will the CPS be enforcing any businesses or gatherings that refuse to comply under the orders of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA)?

On March 17, 2020, the government declared a provincial emergency through the authority granted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and has enacted two Orders that will protect the public and reduce the harmful spread of COVID-19. The CPS will be enforcing these two Orders in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and better protect our community.

Based on expert advice received from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government will require the following establishments and/or events to be closed as of March 17th, 2020 until March 31st, 2020 unless the emergency is terminated earlier:

• All facilities providing indoor recreational programs,

• All public libraries,

• All private schools as defined in the Education Act,

• All licensed child care centres,

• All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery,

• All theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies, and

• All concert venues

· All organized public events of over fifty (50) people are hereby prohibited including parades and events and communal services within places of worship.

Any individual or corporation who fails to comply with the Orders identified above will be subject to an offence under Section 7.0.11(1) of the EMCPA for failing to comply with the Order or interfering or obstructing any person in the exercise of a power or the performance of a duty, conferred by an order under that subsection. Additionally, these individuals may be arrested in contravention of Section 129 of the Criminal Code for the obstruction of justice and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

Can I attend the police station to file a report?

Rather than attending our police station to file a report, consider any of the following alternatives:

1) If you require emergency assistance or are reporting a crime in progress, call 911.

2) For non-emergencies, where no person or property is in immediate danger, call 613-932-2110.

3) Report a crime online at www.cornwallpolice.ca.

What types of reports can I file online?

If your incident is NOT an emergency, occurred within the City of Cornwall, and there are no known suspects, you can report your occurrence online for any incidents of:

· Damage/Mischief to Property or Vehicles

· Lost Property

· Theft from Vehicle

· Theft under $5000

· Stolen Licence Plate or Validation Sticker

Can I attend the police station to complete a Police Records Check?

Our Records Department currently remains open at this time, with reduced staff during our regular business hours. Individuals looking to complete a Police Records Check are strongly encouraged to visit http://www.policesolutions.ca/checks/services/cornwall/index.php to request a Police Record Check online. The online system is available 24 hours a day, without the need to attend our police station.

I was recently in a motor vehicle collision. Can I attend the Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) to file a collision report?

Please call the CRC during their regular business hours to facilitate a collision report. Do not enter the facility located at 340 Pitt Street. A CRC representative will provide direction on when to attend, and will meet you at your vehicle in the parking to facilitate the reporting procedure. Please call 613-930-7458 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday for more information.



I was recently in a motor vehicle collision. Can I attend the police station to obtain a copy of the report?

Rather than attend the police station, please mail a written request, including the occurrence number, a photocopy of your ID, a cheque made out to the City of Cornwall in the amount of $40.00, and address it to:

Cornwall Police Service

Attn: Records Bureau

P.O. Box 875, 340 Pitt Street

Cornwall, Ontario K6H 5T7

I need to register an alarm and/or pay for an alarm invoice. Can I attend the police station to do so?

Rather than attend the police station, please visit http://www.cornwallpolice.ca/en/our-programs/register-your-alarm.html to download an Alarm Registration Form. Fill out the form and mail the registration, along with a cheque made out to the City of Cornwall, and address it to:

Cornwall Police Service

340 Pitt Street

P.O. Box 875

Cornwall, ON K6H 5T7

This situation is continually evolving, and as the information from health authorities changes, the CPS may make other service modifications as necessary. Please continue to monitor our website and social media for all updates. The changes to service as indicated above are being taken out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to reduce risk of transmitting COVID-19 within our community.

“During these times of uncertainty, our community can rest assure that the Cornwall Police Service remains dedicated to public safety,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “We have a professional and resilient organization that will continue to provide an exceptional level of service to Cornwall’s citizens, while taking all necessary protective measures.”

More detailed information about COVID-19 and precautions you can take is available at https://eohu.ca/en.