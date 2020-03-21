CCH tightens visitor restrictions

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) announced on Saturday, March 21, that they were further tightening their restrictions on visitors to the hospital in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, CCH is no longer permitting visitors for in-patients or for the Emergency Room. One visitor is allowed at a time for palliative patients, and obstetrics or pediatric patients.

“The health and safety of our patients, families and our staff and physicians is our top priority. People can rest assured that our Hospital is prepared to effectively manage the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and to help anyone who may have come into contact with it,” says Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer when the initial restrictions were introduced on March 12. “We have infection control policies and procedures in place and have activated additional screening procedures as well.”

The first restrictions that were introduced were on hospital volunteers.

“This decision was made for the protection of our volunteer members. Most of our volunteers are seniors and are assisting us in high traffic areas, we do not want to put them at any risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Jeanette Despatie, CEO of the CCH in an email to Seaway News at the time.