Nurses assaulted at hospital

CORNWALL, Ontario – Aadeeyah Lazore, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on March 24, 2020 and charged with two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, as well as mischief under $5,000. It is alleged while at the hospital on March 22, 2020, the woman assaulted three nurses, causing an injury to one nurse that required medical attention. It is further alleged the woman damaged a bathroom in the facility. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 24, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 11, 2020.