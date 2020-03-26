Nurses assaulted at hospital

March 26, 2020 — Changed at 10 h 22 min on March 26, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Nurses assaulted at hospital

CORNWALL, Ontario – Aadeeyah Lazore, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on March 24, 2020 and charged with two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, as well as mischief under $5,000. It is alleged while at the hospital on March 22, 2020, the woman assaulted three nurses, causing an injury to one nurse that required medical attention. It is further alleged the woman damaged a bathroom in the facility. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 24, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 11, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Centre 105 seeking support
COVID-19 News

Centre 105 seeking support

CORNWALL, Ontario - Located at Trinity Anglican Church, Centre 105 has supported members of the community by starting their days with healthy breakfasts. The Centre seeks…

CPS sends birthday wishes
COVID-19 News

CPS sends birthday wishes

CORNWALL, Ontario - During these difficult times, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) went above and beyond to help a seven-year-old girl celebrate her birthday. Emma…