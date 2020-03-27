UPDATE: Police apprehend barricaded individual safely

March 27, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 28 min on March 27, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
UPDATE: Police apprehend barricaded individual safely

UPDATE: Friday, March 27, 6:26 p.m. Police state that they have safely taken the barricaded individual into custody. Distraction devices were used during the operation.

“The CPS would like to thank the public and nearby residents for their cooperation and patience as police conducted this investigation, which has now been safely resolved,” reads a tweet from CPS.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confirmed on Twitter that there were dealing with a standoff with a barricaded person at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

“We are continuing to ask the public to avoid the area of First St. and Millville Ave. to allow police to conduct the investigation. There is no threat to public safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” reads a CPS tweet on the matter.

CPS first notified the public at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Story will be updated when more information is released.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SLC supports local hospitals with ventilators
COVID-19 News

SLC supports local hospitals with ventilators

CORNWALL,Ontario - St. Lawrence College is supporting hospitals in their local areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Lawrence…

CCVS on lockdown, police on scene
Local News

CCVS on lockdown, police on scene

UPDATE: CPS stated at 3:54 p.m. that CCVS was on lockdown following an alleged weapons threat.  At 10:30 a.m. CPS received notice of the threat and immediately took action,…