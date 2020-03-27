UPDATE: Police apprehend barricaded individual safely

UPDATE: Friday, March 27, 6:26 p.m. Police state that they have safely taken the barricaded individual into custody. Distraction devices were used during the operation.

“The CPS would like to thank the public and nearby residents for their cooperation and patience as police conducted this investigation, which has now been safely resolved,” reads a tweet from CPS.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confirmed on Twitter that there were dealing with a standoff with a barricaded person at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

“We are continuing to ask the public to avoid the area of First St. and Millville Ave. to allow police to conduct the investigation. There is no threat to public safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” reads a CPS tweet on the matter.

CPS first notified the public at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Story will be updated when more information is released.