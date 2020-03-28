COVID-19 cases in EOHU region rises to nine

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is now listing nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their region, all in Prescott-Russell.

The list of the EOHU’s confirmed cases was updated from four to nine on Saturday, March 28.

One of the confirmed cases, a woman in her 50s is in the Intensive Care Unit at the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH). The woman contracted COVID-19 after travelling in the U.S.

“We know that there is community spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in Ontario and Canada, and we believe that our area is no exception,” states Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. He adds that the increase in cases is not unexpected. The health unit is currently waiting on hundreds of test results for residents across the EOHU territory, and expects the numbers to grow not just in Prescott-Russell but throughout the region. “I want to make it clear that while the new cases are in the Prescott-Russell area, residents in the rest of the region should not feel that their risk is lower. We strongly encourage everyone to continue staying at home as much as possible, and practice physical distancing to reduce the threat of spread.”

The EOHU is pleading with the public to stay home and avoid all non-essential outings and when outside to remain two metres (six feet) apart from other individuals.

Dr. Paul confirmed on Friday, March 27 that the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) next to the CCH will become an assessment centre for COVID-19 for Cornwall next week.