Stay Protected! COVID-19 XBB Vaccines Available in EOHU Region

The new COVID-19 XBB vaccines will be available at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) vaccination clinics as well as participating pharmacies and physician offices starting the week of October 16. The vaccine will be available for everyone aged 6 months and over if it has been at least 6 months since their last dose or a known COVID-19 infection. The EOHU will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals, by appointment only, at community-based vaccination clinics. At these clinics, eligible individuals will also be able to receive their flu shot at the same time. Appointments can be booked online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The updated vaccines provide protection against the XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant and other related subvariants that are currently circulating in the community. The new XBB.1.5 vaccine formulation generates a stronger immune response to more recent variants. It is recommended that eligible individuals aged 6 months and over receive the XBB.1.5 vaccine regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Important to Prevent Serious Illness

“As COVID-19 is now one of the normally circulating viruses in the community, I encourage everyone to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine as it will help prevent infections from Omicron subvariants and protect against severe illness,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our region and receiving the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 vaccine is an important step in keeping our community healthy this respiratory illness season.”

Both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine are also available through primary healthcare providers, as well as participating pharmacies. Please contact them directly for more information or to book an appointment.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.EOHU.ca/vaccines.