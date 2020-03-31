SD&G has first cases of COVID-19

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Tuesday, March 31 that three individuals in SD&G have contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The individuals are a man in his 50s who contracted the virus while travelling in the United Kingdom and has since recovered; another man in his 50s who contracted the virus while travelling to the United Kingdom and Pakistan and is in self-isolation, and a woman in her 30s who is in self-isolation and contracted the virus through an undetermined source.

This brings the total cases in the EOHU to 13. No cases have been reported in Cornwall thus far.