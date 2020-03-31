SD&G has first cases of COVID-19

March 31, 2020 at 15 h 37 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SD&G has first cases of COVID-19

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Tuesday, March 31 that three individuals in SD&G have contracted COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The individuals are a man in his 50s who contracted the virus while travelling in the United Kingdom and has since recovered; another man in his 50s who contracted the virus while travelling to the United Kingdom and Pakistan and is in self-isolation, and a woman in her 30s who is in self-isolation and contracted the virus through an undetermined source.

This brings the total cases in the EOHU to 13. No cases have been reported in Cornwall thus far.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Emergency declared across Cornwall, SD&G, and Prescott-Russell
COVID-19 News

Emergency declared across Cornwall, SD&G, and Prescott-Russell

CORNWALL, Ontario - As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health…

Third case of COVID-19 in Eastern Ontario
COVID-19 News

Third case of COVID-19 in Eastern Ontario

EASTERN ONTARIO - The Ontario Ministry of Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's (EOHU)…

Supporting small business during COVID-19
Business

Supporting small business during COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - A member of the Cornwall community has started an initiative to support local businesses in Cornwall and the surrounding…