Cornwall COVID-19 assessment centre opens today

CORNWALL, Ontario – The first COVID-19 assessment centre has opened in Cornwall as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.

The centre is located at the Centre for Addicition and Mental Health (CAMH) right next to the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH). The centre is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and is by appointment only.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) states that the centre is for those with moderate, worsening, but non-severe symptoms an particularly those who have recently travelled.

“The EOHU stresses that not everyone who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 should call the testing centre. Only people who have worsening, but not severe, COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever and worsening cough) should call for an appointment. Not everyone that calls will be eligible for an appointment to be tested,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

The health unit stressed that testing will be dictated according to the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

“We’re hoping that opening the testing centre will also reduce the risk of spreading the virus in hospitals and doctors’ offices, protecting healthcare workers and other patients from COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health of the EOHU.

The EOHU stressed that those over 70 or who have chronic medical conditions and are experiencing respiratory symptoms should contact the health unit directly at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120. Those in severe respiratory distress should call 9-1-1.

Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of the CCH said that Cornwall’s assessment centre will have a unique feature to better support patients.

“Unique to the Cornwall COVID-19 testing centre, people arriving for testing will be greeted by a Mental Health and Addiction Counsellor. We recognize that many in our community are feeling anxiety and stress during this particularly difficult time; we are hopeful that this support will help,” said Despatie.

The EOHU explained that they would notified the public should it become necessary to open further centres.

To book an appointment at Cornwall’s assessment centre please call 613-935-7762.