Rotary Club makes big donations to food banks

April 5, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 36 min on April 5, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre receiving groceries donated by the Rotary Club of Cornwall. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Rotary Club of Cornwall made two big donations this past week to the Cornwall branch of the Salvation Army and the Agapè Centre food bank.

The donations totalled $4,000 with each food bank receiving half.

“This was truly an exercise in teamwork by the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise and members of our community,” reads a statement from the Rotary Club of Cornwall. “Rotarians worked hard raising the funds through both the Cornwall Bingo Hall events and doing 50/50 at the Cornwall Prowlers games. Under the leadership of club president Peter Labelle, giving back to the community was organized with assistance from Barry Height at Baxtron’s YIG who helped obtain the cooperation of Sysco (Tannis Food Distribution) to ensure the groceries would be delivered without affecting the inventory of stores in Cornwall.”

The managers of each food bank were allowed to select $2,000 worth of groceries to meet the needs of their clients and the groceries were delivered to them by Sysco.

“It is everyone’s hope that this will help to make things a little easier for some of Cornwall’s residents,” the statement from the Rotary Club goes on to say.

