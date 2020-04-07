Man allegedly strikes vehicle while driving stolen motorbike

CORNWALL, Ontario – Scott Robinson, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on April 5, 2020 and charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Remain at the Scene of a Collision

Operation While Prohibited

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Fail to Comply with Probation (keep the peace)

Fail to Comply with Release Order x two (remain in your residence, not to operate a motor vehicle)

It is alleged on April 5, 2020 the man was operating a stolen motorcycle southbound on York St. when it struck another vehicle at the corner of Second St. The driver then fled the scene on foot and was located a short distance away. It is also alleged during his arrest he was found to be in possession of break in tools. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.