Man allegedly strikes vehicle while driving stolen motorbike

April 7, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 58 min on April 6, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Man allegedly strikes vehicle while driving stolen motorbike

CORNWALL, Ontario – Scott Robinson, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on April 5, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Fail to Remain at the Scene of a Collision
  • Operation While Prohibited
  • Theft of Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Break-in Instruments
  • Fail to Comply with Probation (keep the peace)
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order x two (remain in your residence, not to operate a motor vehicle)

It is alleged on April 5, 2020 the man was operating a stolen motorcycle southbound on York St. when it struck another vehicle at the corner of Second St. The driver then fled the scene on foot and was located a short distance away. It is also alleged during his arrest he was found to be in possession of break in tools. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

United Way, SDC, form regional emergency response council
COVID-19 News

United Way, SDC, form regional emergency response council

CORNWALL, Ontario - The United Way of SD&G and the Social Development Council (SDC) have announced a partnership to form a Regional…

Rotary Club makes big donations to food banks
Local News

Rotary Club makes big donations to food banks

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Rotary Club of Cornwall made two big donations this past week to the Cornwall branch of the Salvation Army…