Mohawk Council of Akwesasne enacts curfew

AKWESASNE, Ontario – On Monday, April 13, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) instituted curfew restrictions to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Akwesasne Emergency Curfew Law, all residents of Akwesasne are subject to the following restrictions:

1. All residents of Akwesasne shall remain at their place of residence between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Only essential service workers will be exempted from this restriction.

2. Activities at all other times are limited to essential activities.

3. When engaged in essential activities in public, best efforts must be made to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from any other individual.

4. Social gatherings are to be avoided.

5. Residents who are returning to Akwesasne from any location outside the 50-mile radius, who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

6. Residents who are returning to Akwesasne from any location outside the 50-mile radius, who have no COVID-19 symptoms, must self-quarantine for at least 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

7. For monitoring and tracking purposes, residents returning to Akwesasne from outside the 50-mile radius must inform the MCA Department of Health of their circumstances, as to whether they are isolating or quarantining.

8. The gathering of members of a single household or residence is not prohibited.

“Compliance with these emergency measures is vital to the ongoing health and safety of our community members, especially our most vulnerable. Your understanding and cooperation are anticipated and appreciated, especially at this time,” reads a statement from the MCA.