Three arrested for break and enter

April 22, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 22 min on April 21, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Three arrested for break and enter

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mohammed Chughtai, 24, Johnathan Gauthier, 20 both of Cornwall and Johnathan Carriere, 23 of Martintown were arrested on April 19, 2020 and charged as follows:

Mohammed Chughtai :
• break and enter, commit indictable offence
• assault with a weapon
• weapons dangerous
• breach of probation x four counts

Jonathan Carriere:
• break and enter, commit indictable offence
• assault with a weapon
• weapons dangerous
• breach of probation x three counts
• breach of undertaking x two counts

Jonathan Gauthier :
• break and enter, commit indictable offence
• assault with a weapon
• weapons dangerous
• breach of recognizance

It is alleged on April 19, 2020 the three men armed with various objects forced their way into a Walton Street residence. Police were contacted and located the men a short distance away. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Three accused of kidnapping teen and his dog
Local News

Three accused of kidnapping teen and his dog

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 20-year-old man, along with two female youths, 16 and 17 years of age, were arrested on March 1st, 2020 and charged…

Border Patrol arrest three for attempted human smuggling
Local News

Border Patrol arrest three for attempted human smuggling

MASSENA, N.Y. - U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Massena Border Patrol Station arrested three individuals in connection with a failed…

Five arrested in Tuesday morning drug bust
Local News

Five arrested in Tuesday morning drug bust

CORNWALL, Ontario - On the morning of Jan. 21, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation…