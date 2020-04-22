Three arrested for break and enter

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mohammed Chughtai, 24, Johnathan Gauthier, 20 both of Cornwall and Johnathan Carriere, 23 of Martintown were arrested on April 19, 2020 and charged as follows:

Mohammed Chughtai :

• break and enter, commit indictable offence

• assault with a weapon

• weapons dangerous

• breach of probation x four counts

Jonathan Carriere:

• break and enter, commit indictable offence

• assault with a weapon

• weapons dangerous

• breach of probation x three counts

• breach of undertaking x two counts

Jonathan Gauthier :

• break and enter, commit indictable offence

• assault with a weapon

• weapons dangerous

• breach of recognizance

It is alleged on April 19, 2020 the three men armed with various objects forced their way into a Walton Street residence. Police were contacted and located the men a short distance away. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.