T-shirt Fundraiser Launched to Support Local Covid Relief Fund

CORNWALL, Ontario – A desire to show community spirit during a difficult time has morphed into a new collaborative t-shirt fundraiser initiative.

A new series of ‘Together we Stand Apart’ t-shirts are being produced to foster a sense of community while also raising funds for the local front-line workers, volunteers and non-profits battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our community has done a tremendous job in adhering to public safety measures and supporting one another during this extremely challenging time,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “The t-shirts are a great symbol of our terrific community spirit and they’re also helping to support our local heroes.”

The grey and yellow shirts feature original artwork by Cornwall native Robbie Lariviere of Fall Down Gallery, whose work can also be seen in a number of Downtown Cornwall storefront windows.

“It sends a message that even though we can’t gather at this time, we’re still connected because we’re all in the same boat and we’re staying apart for each other,” said City of Cornwall Tourism Coordinator Amy Malyon, who helped bring the concept to life.

Mike Petrynka of Mike’s Printing & Apparel has stepped forward to print the shirts and he has prepared a distribution plan to ensure safe and effective delivery. The t-shirts can be purchased at the Mike’s Printing & Apparel Facebook Shop (https://www.facebook.com/MikesPrinting/) for $20 all-inclusive and $5 from each t-shirt sale will be donated to the Local Covid Relief Fund.

“I’m happy to be able to provide these shirts and hopefully help people feel a little more together in this time of isolation,” said Mr. Petrynka.

The Fund is overseen by a council of 20 different local not-for-profit organizations including the hospital, the food banks and other organizations providing or supporting front-line workers. The fund will be distributed to organizations and individuals who are in immediate need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United Way/Centraide of SDG is incredibly humbled by the decision made by Mike’s Printing and Apparel to donate 5$ from each t-shirt to the Local Covid Relief Fund,” shares Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of United Way/Centraide SD&G “I can’t imagine a better way to give back to our community in a time of need then to buy a t-shirt and show our solidarity as a community while making a donation to a great initiative at the same time. Thank you to the partners behind this initiative, and thank you to the community for their ongoing and relentless support.”

The Local Covid Relief Fund

The Local Covid Relief Fund is being managed by the United Way and the members of the Regional Emergency Response Council (SDGCA). This Council is comprised of over 20 individuals representing a variety of sectors within the region and has representatives from the Counties, Cornwall and Akwesasne. This Council works collaboratively to identify the growing needs emerging during the crisis and outline clear actionable items to assist the frontline workers, the tireless volunteers, and the amazing nonprofits who are fearlessly fighting for our community.

For more information on the Fund and to donate directly, please visit: