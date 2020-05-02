COVID-19 outbreak at Long Sault’s Woodland Villa

LONG SAULT, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has confirmed that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Woodland Villa in Long Sault.

This is the second outbreak of COVID-19 in a long term care residence in the EOHU region, the first being in Plantagenet.

Residence at Woodland Villa were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday as a part of the EOHU’s initiative to test all long term care residences in their region.

Results for the tests came back on Friday, May 1 confirming a COVID-19 outbreak.

Woodland Villa has 111 private and semi-private beds.

Neither the EOHU or Woodland Villa have made public statements as of yet about the outbreak.