EOHU provides update on COVID cases in long term care homes

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) released an update on Sunday, May 3 about COVID-19 cases, specifically in long term care (LTC) facilities.

According to the EOHU, there are 13 cases at the Pincrest Nursing home in Plantagenet in Prescott-Russell, and less than five at Woodland Villa in South Stormont.

The EOHU cites confidentiality as their reason for not releasing specific numbers at Woodland Villa.

“Like the ministry, for confidentiality reasons, we will be releasing the numbers of positive cases in an institution only if there are five or more cases,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

The EOHU’s website states that there are 20 cases in LTC in this region.

The EOHU is in the process of testing all of the residents at staff at all LTCs in the region and have so far completed testing at eight facilities.

“We continue to work with our LTCs in outbreak to ensure that they have adequate staffing, PPE and infection control practices in place; our 4 hospitals are ready to send staff where and when required,” the EOHU statement reads.