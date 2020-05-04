COVID-19 stats on Monday, May 4

CORNWALL, Ontario – As of Monday morning, May 4, there have been 98 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region.

There has been 64 cases in Prescott-Russell, 20 in SD&G, and 14 in the Cornwall.

Of those 98 cases, 54 have been resolved, and there have been no fatalities of COVID-19 in the EOHU region.

There have been 2,237 COVID-19 tests conducted so far. The EOHU is in the midst of testing all residents and staff at long term care facilities (LTC)s in the region. As of Friday, May 1, the EOHU had conducted tests at eight of the region’s LTCs.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks at two LTCs in the EOHU jurisdiction, one at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet in Prescott-Russell affecting 13 residents, and the other at Woodland Villa affecting less than five residents.

All of the residents at the LTCs that have COVID-19 outbreaks are asymptomatic.