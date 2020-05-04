First COVID-19 related deaths reported in EOHU region

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has reported two deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, May 4, 2020. These are the first COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s passed away from COVID-19 related causes at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, Prescott-Russell on Sunday, May 3.

“I am saddened by this news. On behalf of the Board of Health and all EOHU staff, I am offering our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased residents,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical officer of Health with the EOHU. “This tragic news reminds us that we must continue to work collectively through personal hygiene precautions and community-based public health measures, like physical distancing, to contain the virus and limit the number of cases and deaths.”

Dr. Roumeliotis is emphasizing that importance of continued social distancing and avoiding non-essential outings.

“While I acknowledge that social distancing takes a toll on the public, I am still urging people to stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential outings,” states Dr. Roumeliotis. “Besides protecting your family, it will help ensure that healthcare professionals can focus their efforts on those who need it most.”