LETTER TO THE EDITOR: on behalf of boaters

Good afternoon, I’m writing on behalf of all citizens who boat in S.D.G.

I’m frustrated with the city of Cornwall.

All across the province boat launches are opening up. Yet the city is dragging their feet on opening the launches. i have been in contact with the city as well as EOHU and our MPP between the city and health unit the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.

Our MPP is looking into the matter. I want to bring this to light as many boaters will start to get frustrated and ignore ordinances in place. We are not Toronto we’ve done what’s been asked i want a straight answer from the city. I’m hoping to put pressure on the city to change and revise their policies and stop dragging their feet.

Raymond Burelle,

Cornwall, Ontario