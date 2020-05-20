Chamber releases feedback to Pitt St. proposal

May 20, 2020 at 13 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Chamber releases feedback to Pitt St. proposal

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of downtown businesses in Cornwall along Pitt St. between First and Third streets.

The goal of the survey was to get feedback on an idea that Cornwall City Councillor Eric Bergeron proposed at a council meeting on May 11 to open Pitt St. to pedestrian traffic and providing more space for restaurants by allowing them to expand onto the street.

Bergeron requested a report from city administration on the possibility of closing the street to cars from First St. to Third St. or from First St. to Second St.

The goal of the proposal was to ease social distancing requirements for businesses like restaurants as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown eases.

“I put these motions forward to see what we can do as a council to help our economy,” Bergeron said at the Council meeting. “Social distancing will be with us for awhile. Restaurants are going to be affected at least until Labour Day.”

The Chamber received 41 responses from downtown businesses to their survey. Of the responses, 12 per cent said that they would be in favour of closing Pitt St. between First and Third streets, 20 per cent were in favour of closing the street between First and Second streets and 14 per cent said they were in favour of reducing traffic lanes.

“It is critically important to garner feedback from our business merchants,” said Shannon Lebrun, President of the Chamber. “They’re the economic engines of our city and their feedback allows us to shape our recommendations to the City.”

Another option that businesses were asked to consider were pop-up patios on sidewalk areas and nearly half, 46 per cent said that they were interested in seeing the processes for applying for a pop-up patio through the city streamlined to make it a more appealing prospect.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Teens charged in break-in
Local News

Teens charged in break-in

CORNWALL, Ontario - Peter Martin, 18, of Cornwall and a 16-year-old Akwesasne youth were arrested on May 19, 2020 and charged with attempt break and enter. Peter Martin was…

Tiny forest installed at Cornwall Library
Local News

Tiny forest installed at Cornwall Library

CORNWALL, Ontario - Transition Cornwall + in partnership with the Cornwall Public Library, the City of Cornwall and students from Cornwall…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario