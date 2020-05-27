Bear sighted near Pilon’s Point

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – A reader sent in a photo to Cornwall Seaway News on Wednesday afternoon, May 27 of a bear they claim was sighted near Pilon Point.

According to the reader, the bear was heading east towards Charlottenburgh Park.

This comes one day after the Akwesasne Mowhak Police Service (AMPS) announced sightings of a bear swimming between islands in Akwesasne.

“The bear may be swimming from island to island. Cottagers in the area should take precautions,” reads a statement from AMPS.

Black Bear safety basics:

• Never approach the bear to get a better look

• Do not attempt to feed a bear.

• Anticipate and avoid encounters.

• Know what to do if you encounter a bear.

• Learn about bears and their behaviour.

• When outdoors, supervise children and never leave pets unattended.

If you spot a black bear:

• Stay calm. Often the bear is simply passing through.

• Do not run away. Walk towards a building or vehicle and get inside.

• If you have children and pets, bring them inside too.

• Once indoors, observe the bear. Did it move on or did it stay on your property? If the bear stayed, what was it doing or eating?

• Encourage the bear to leave. Bang pots and pans, or blow an air horn or whistle. The more stressful a bear’s encounter with you, the less likely it is to come back.

• If the bear got into food (like garbage or bird food), or if the bear tried to get food, you will need to remove or control the item that attracted the bear.

• Once the bear leaves, remove the attractant and assess your property for other possible attractants like garbage; dirty barbecue; bird or pet food or fruit or berries from your trees or bushes.

• It is possible for a bear to return even though you removed the attractant. Bears do return to places where they have found food. Once the bear does not get food, it will move on.

• If you have done everything you can to remove attractants, and the bear persists, call 613-575-2340. Akwesasne Conservation Department is temporarily halted as a result of COVID19.

• If a bear is damaging your property, breaking into your home or threatening your personal safety or that of others, call 911 or Akwesasne Mohawk Police at 613-575-2000 emergency line.

• Alert your neighbours about bear activity, and work together to keep your neighbourhood free from items that attract bears.

• Work with your municipality to solve problems before they happen.

• If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone. Remove people and dogs from the area. The bear will usually come down and leave when it feels safe.

Note: Although not recommended unless absolutely required, if you have shot a bear in defense of your property, you are required by law to immediately report it to your local Ministry of Natural Resources office either in person or by telephone. This requirement applies whether you intend to keep the bear or not. Failure to do so is a violation of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.