River Institute receives $75,000 from NSERC PromoScience

CORNWALL, Ontario – The River Institute recently received a three-year grant totaling $75,000 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) PromoScience program to support its Interactive Science Workshops and OutsideIN online educational programming for youth.

With PromoScience funding, the River Institute provides hands-on educational experiences that motivate, encourage, and inspire young people to consider a future in a STEM field. In addition, new online options are available for students, teachers, and parents to connect directly with scientists using livestream videos and social media platforms. Teachers and students can connect with scientists in the lab, with microscopes that link directly to their devices. Daily environmental programming, activities, games and crafts have kept children of all ages connected to nature during the Covid-19 school closures.

Cristina Charette, Education Coordinator at the River Institute, says the PromoScience grant couldn’t have come at a better time. “We have already started delivering online science workshops to schools, and content, activities, and crafts are available to everyone via our OutsideIN online program” she stated. “Thanks to PromoScience, we are able to provide a variety of interactive options for young people in English and French, and we look forward to hosting students again at the River Institute in the near future.”

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving government, education, business and industry, and the Mohawks of Akwesasne. With a mandate for research, education, and community outreach, the River Institute reaches over 6000 students every year.

NSERC’s PromoScience Program offers financial support for organizations working with young Canadians to promote an understanding of science and engineering (including mathematics and technology). PromoScience supports hands-on learning experiences for young students and their teachers.