LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I hear you and I see you

Recently an opinion letter authored by Dave MacLean, President of the Cornwall Police Association, was published in local media. Mr. MacLean’s letter focused on his own reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd and the events that followed throughout the United States.

I want to make it clear that Mr. MacLean’s letter is from a police union perspective and many of the opinions expressed do not represent the position of the Cornwall Police Service. In particular, they do not reflect our core values of professionalism, integrity, respect and empathy.

I am saddened to learn that this opinion piece has created or worsened fear of the police for some in our community.

As a Chief of Police, I am a proud member of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police which is made up of the police leaders in Ontario. The purpose of the OACP is to provide advocacy to governments and decision makers regarding community safety.

Recently, the OACP released a statement authored by OACP President, Chief Paul Pedersen of the Greater Sudbury Police, on racism. I fully endorse Chief Pedersen’s thoughtful and timely articulation of the times we live in. Chief Pedersen’s entire statement is available at oacp.ca and I want to highlight some of its themes.

Racism has no place in policing. The recent Black Lives Matter protest in Cornwall demonstrated that our community is demanding that racism not only be acknowledged, but that police professionals must recognize that racism creates a divide between the police and the community. This divide must change.

Simply posting a statement condemning racism is not enough. We must first listen to our communities that are in pain and we must learn from those communities.

Our communities must speak first and we must listen before we, too, speak.

While there have been advancements when it comes to the relationships between police services and racialized communities, the events of this week highlight just how much work has yet to be done.

So what is next?

Our listening is not done. We will continue to listen and learn. Addressing our relationship with our community and engaging in the necessary difficult conversations will be our top priority as we move forward.

The Cornwall Police Service recently worked collaboratively with Community partners to develop “Vibrant Communities, Our Safety and Well Being Plan” which focuses on four key pillars to improve the quality of life locally: Mental Health, Health Services, Poverty and Community Safety. This Plan, which has been endorsed by Cornwall City Council and our neighboring communities of SD&G as well as the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne is a roadmap to future quality of life in our communities. The Cornwall Police Service is committed to fulfilling its role in implementing this Plan.

Finally, as a police professional committed to serving my community it pains me to hear that some in our community fear the police or fear calling the police when they are in trouble. This must change. The Cornwall Police Service must work to earn your trust each and every day.

On a personal note, as your Chief of Police, I re-affirm my commitment to eliminating racial profiling and pledge to eradicate racism in terms of how the Cornwall Police Service and its professionals work with the community. This begins by acknowledging systemic racism exists and committing to work with the community on meaningful change. The community expects and deserves real change from its police professionals. I hear you and I see you.

Danny Aikman

Chief of Police