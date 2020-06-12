Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

June 12, 2020 at 11 h 41 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Firefighters paddle towards Montreal
Pictured from left-to-right are Dominic Cote, Brent MacNab, Cole Peragine and Steve Febrile (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Early morning on June 12, four Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) firefighters left the boat launch in Cornwall at the RCAF Wing and headed east towards Lancaster in their kayaks.

Their ultimate goal, is the Old Port of Montreal, with stops in Summerstown, Lancaster, Alfred and Hawkesbury. Teams will switch along the way in a relay. Firefighters between Cornwall and the goal of the Old Port of Montreal will be paddling, biking and running.

The Cornwall firefighters will be joined by members of the South Glengarry Fire Service in Summerstown before continuing to paddle towards Lancaster.

Sponsor support has meant that the firefighters will have food and drinks along the way. Any money raised above their expenses will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“The plan is to have fun and stay fit,” said Dominic Cote, one of the Cornwall firefighters.

Cote hopes that the firefighters will reach their goal by Monday evening.

