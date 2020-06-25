Cornwall Transit receives injection of funds

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Thursday, June 25 the City of Cornwall took part in an announcement with the City of Brockville, the province of Ontario and the federal government related to investment in public transportation.

The City of Cornwall will be receiving enough money to implement several upgrades to the Cornwall Transit system including new more accessible bus shelters, passenger counters, surveillance cameras, and 12 new conventional buses and eight new transit buses bringing Cornwall Transit’s total fleet to 25.

The goal of the project is to improve transit infrastructure and to extend the life of transit fleets in both cities. For Cornwall, these new buses will bring the average age of Cornwall Transit’s fleet down from seven years to five.

“It really is a most beloved service in the City of Cornwall,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement of Cornwall Transit. “It became even more apparent during COVID.”

Clement remarked how Cornwall Transit is closely tied with several important community ventures, and that increasing opportunities to use public transit will also help the environment.

“We are very fortunate as a city to have this kind of service. It is what makes us a city,” Clement said. “Transit is at the intersection of so much good development.”

This partnership between the federal government, the province and two cities amounts to around $12.4 million in investment with $5.1 million coming from the federal government, $4.1 coming from the province of Ontario, $3 million coming from the City of Cornwall and $210,076 coming from Brockville.