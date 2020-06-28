Catch the Ace with Beyond 21

CORNWALL, Ontario – Beyond 21 is holding a weekly Catch the Ace raffle over the next year to help support their work with adults with developmental disabilities.

Lottery tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, July 1 and will continue weekly until June 22, 2021 until a winner is declared.

Ticket sales will end at 11:59 p.m. every Tuesday with the weekly winner being declared the next day by 11 a.m. on beyond21ace.org

The following individuals are not eligible to participate in the raffles:

· Staff and Board of Directors of THE HUB FOR BEYOND 21 FOUNDATION

· Employees of registered gaming suppliers

· Members of the same household of each of the above

· Persons under the age of 18

· Intoxicated Persons

Price points for tickets are as follows:

· 3 raffle numbers for $10

· 10 raffle numbers for $20

· 50 raffle numbers for $50

· 200 raffle numbers for $100

“Catch the Ace Raffle consists of 2 raffles,” explained Beyond 21 Executive Director Jane McLaren. “A Weekly Raffle consisting of 20 per cent of gross weekly sales and a Progressive Catch The Ace Raffle consisting of 30 per cent of gross weekly sales plus any carry over of previous weeks Catch the Ace Raffle jackpot.”

Beyond 21 President Tish Humphries explained where some of the money will be going.

“Net proceeds from the catch The Ace progressive raffle will be used to further the work of beyond 21.This will include funding based activities, supplies, food for meals, and the provision of a safe learning centre for adults with developmental disabilities,” she said.