SLIDESHOW: Honour Ride through rural communities

LANCASTER, Ontario – On Saturday, July 4 nearly 160 motorcycle riders left Lancaster to drive by and pay tribute to essential workers in long term care facilities across SD&G.

Organized by Bruce Hyderman, this is the second Honour Ride in the area in support of essential workers after Hyderman organized a similar ride in Cornwall and Long Sault on May 24.

The riders left the Flying J at 11 a.m. and the parade of vehicles included riders from Ottawa, Quebec, SD&G, and even representatives from the OPP’s Golden Helmets bike team.

Their first stop was to ride past some of the representatives of the South Glengarry Fire Department before heading to the long term care facility in Lancaster.

The tour then proceeded to Alexandria, where they visited five long term care facilities including a drive by the Glengarry Memorial Hospital.

They took a pit stop in Maxville for lunch before driving past Maxville Manor.

The ride then headed south, to South Stormont where they past Sunset Cove seniors residence.

“It is for a great cause and let’s us show our appreciation,” said Bryan MacGillis, Mayor of South Stormont.

The ride ended it’s day in Morrisburg’s Legion Park after visiting the long term care facility in that community.

“Everyone was so appreciative after our first ride,” said Bruce Hyderman.