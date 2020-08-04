MISSING PERSON

The Cornwall Police Service is asking for public assistance to locate 28-year-old McLean Brownlee. The man was last seen around 7:15 pm on August 3, 2020 in the area of First Street East and Belmont Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.
DESCRIPTION:
- Caucasian
- 6’1” in height
- Athletic build
- Auburn-coloured hair
- Wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue shorts with a flower pattern
- Wearing brown Croc shoes