Cornwall Police Looking for Missing Person

August 6, 2020 at 9 h 09 min
Reading time: 30 s
Cornwall Police Service
Cornwall Police Looking for Missing Person

     Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 41-year-old Crystal Keeler. The woman was last seen around 6:00 pm on July 31st, 2020 in the area of Ninth Street and York Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

 

DESCRIPTION:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’2” in height
  • Approx. 285 lbs
  • Auburn/brown hair

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Crystal Keeler, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall weathering COVID-19 financial storm
Local News

Cornwall weathering COVID-19 financial storm

CORNWALL, Ontario - During a special meeting on Wednesday, April 29, Cornwall City Council learned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic…

Cornwall Kinsmen cancels 66th annual Music Festival
Local News

Cornwall Kinsmen cancels 66th annual Music Festival

CORNWALL, Ontario - For the first time in 66 years, the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall has made the difficult decision of cancelling the…

TDCC to fund Cornwall Arts Centre $100k
Local News

TDCC to fund Cornwall Arts Centre $100k

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall (TDCC) has announced that they will fund the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre a total of $100,000, or $25,000…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario