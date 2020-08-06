Cornwall Police Looking for Missing Person

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 41-year-old Crystal Keeler. The woman was last seen around 6:00 pm on July 31st, 2020 in the area of Ninth Street and York Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

Caucasian

5’2” in height

Approx. 285 lbs

Auburn/brown hair

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Crystal Keeler, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.