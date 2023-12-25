Cornwall Featured in 5th Edition of STUFF Magazine

Choose Cornwall

Cornwall Ontario – From everyday items to world-class products in every sector, what’s made and built in Eastern Ontario is truly impressive. The latest edition of STUFF magazine profiles many of those companies, and highlights exciting career opportunities in the region.

“One of the most important functions of STUFF is to answer the question “can you make a career of it?” The answer is yes,” says STUFF publisher Terry Tyo. “The demand for talent is rising and the opportunities are immediate. If you are a student or looking for a job or career options right now we invite you to check out some of the great companies that are hiring right in your backyard.”

The 5th edition of the popular magazine highlights well-paying and rewarding careers in communities across Eastern Ontario. STUFF includes a two page profile on Cornwall, in addition to information on local companies. The 2023-24 edition also has a major feature on St. Lawrence College and another on the Cornwall-based Eastern Ontario Training Board.

“There are over 500 jobs available in Cornwall right now, and the latest edition of STUFF helps to get the word out about these career opportunities,” says Mayor Justin Towndale. “It is nice to see the magazine supported by both the private and public sector as we highlight the advantages of working and living in Eastern Ontario.”

Jobs in Cornwall

Cornwall companies continue to recruit across a wide variety of sectors. Current employment opportunities can be viewed online on the ChooseCornwall.ca Job Board. Job seekers may also wish to download the Cornwall Career Guide and view of series of videos profiling local employers:

Choose Cornwall Job Board

Career Opportunities Video Playlist

Cornwall Career Guide

Get Your Hands on STUFF

STUFF magazine will soon be available at high schools, college and employment centres across the region. Locally, copies of STUFF are available at the Civic Complex and on request from Cornwall Economic Development via the online Information Request form. You can also view the magazine online here:

stuffmadeandbuilt.ca