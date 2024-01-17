AGM for Cornwall Downtown BIA Shines Spotlight on Bright Initiatives

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 8 at the Eastern Ontario Training Board Learning Lab. The Cornwall Downtown BIA, known for its collaborative efforts among local businesses and property owners, focuses on initiatives that bolster and beautify the downtown area, making it a more attractive and economically vibrant locale.

This year’s meeting was particularly noteworthy for introducing the new Board of Directors, led by the newly acclaimed Chair of the DBIA, Bill Halman. Halman, the Assistant to the CEO at The Happy Popcorn Co., brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position.

City Councillor Elaine MacDonald, a board member of the DBIA, highlighted several city projects and initiatives that directly impact the downtown area, including the much-anticipated future Art Centre. In addition, Dana McLean, the City of Cornwall Development Officer, reported on recent bylaw changes.

The meeting also featured a discussion by Angela Bero on the beautification of the downtown area. DBIA Treasurer and Secretary Lexie Jasiewicz also provided an in-depth financial report, offering transparency and insights into the organization’s fiscal health and planning. While Kelsey Lee, another esteemed DBIA board member, also presented.

A highlight of the meeting was Chair Bill Halman’s discussion of the new lighting project, an initiative poised to transform the ambiance and aesthetic appeal of the downtown area.

“The DBIA is very excited about 2024 and all the projects, promotions, and events we’re planning. One of the highlights for us is the lighting projects happening downtown. Specifically, we have fin lighting that is coming in on Pitt Street. It’s going to be nice when it’s all said and done. We also have the new ‘I Heart Cornwall’ sign that will be put up at the corner of First and Pitt. That’s going to be a real attraction for residents and tourism. We love the idea, and it’s all coming to fruition. We’re happy it’s happening,” said Halman.

The meeting concluded with an optimistic outlook for 2024, as the DBIA looks forward to implementing various projects, promotions, and events designed to enhance the downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.