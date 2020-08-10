Off-duty police officer arrested for driving while impaired

CORNWALL, Ontario – An off duty Cornwall Police Service officer was arrested and charged on Saturday August 8, 2020, following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Staff Sergeant Robert Archambault has been charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams, contrary to the Criminal Code. He was released to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall, on September 22, 2020.

The Cornwall Police Service’s Professional Standards Bureau is conducting a follow up investigation. The officer has been reassigned to administrative duties.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 7th, 2020 and charged with sexual assault. It’s alleged the man sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 7th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man harassed his ex-girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The man was located on August 7th, 2020, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Gabriel Yeboah, 25 of Brampton was arrested on August 7th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man fraudulently obtained credit cards using a Cornwall resident’s personal information and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On August 7th, 2020 the man was arrested by Peel Regional Police on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was released to appear in court on October 22nd, 2020.

FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on August 9th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000 and use of credit card data. It is alleged the youth fraudulently obtained credit cards using someone’s personal information and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation the youth attempted to purchase some merchandise at local store. Police were contacted and the youth was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR PRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Blade Oakes, 21 of Akwesasne was arrested on August 7th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for prints. It is alleged the man failed to attend for prints on July 29th, 2020 and an investigation ensued. On August 7th, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 29th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Charles Delormier, 57 of Akwesasne was arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on August 8th, 2020 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while in the area of Brookdale Avenue. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Samuel Ashmore, 24 of Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue was arrested on August 9th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on August 9th, 2020 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while in the area of Ninth Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Nash Oakes, 23 of Cornwall was arrested on August 9th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on August 9th, 2020 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol when he was stopped at the Port of Entry. He was taken into custody by a member of the Cornwall Police Service, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Mark Tyo, 35 of Cornwall was arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with possession of fentanyl and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. In the early morning hours of August 8th, 2020 the man was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant and was found to be in possession of Fentanyl. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Eric Wilson, 42 of Cornwall was arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for breaching his curfew, being in the company of someone with a criminal record and for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged while investigating an unrelated matter on August 8th, 2020 the man was found to be in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged on August 7th, 2020 members of the Cornwall Police Service attended a Marlborough Street residence for a disturbance call. It was learned during an argument the woman threw items at her common-law husband. She was taken into custody in the early morning hours of August 8th, 2020, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 2nd, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with threats. It is alleged during recent arguments with his girlfriend the man threatened to burn her house and harm people. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 20th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Rebecca Dillabaugh, 40 of Cornwall was arrested on August 8th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman breached her conditional sentence order and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On August 8th, 2020 the woman was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. She was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

CAUSE DISTURBANCE

Cornwall, ON – Michael Mantle, 50 and Terrance Wells, 61 were arrested on August 8th, 2020 and charged with cause disturbance. It is alleged police attended a Guy Street address for a disturbance call and found the men engaged in a fight. They were both taken into custody for causing a disturbance, charged Accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Lalonde, 25 of Cornwall was arrested on August 9th, 2020 on the strength of warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on January 23rd, 2020 for several charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 9th, 2020 members of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as Ottawa Police Service had the man in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was transported to Cornwall and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on August 10th, 2020 and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief. It is alleged during an argument with her common-law the woman bit him and attempted to hit him with a pipe. It is also alleged she damaged some of his property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

