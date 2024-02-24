Cornwall Police Blotter

SEARCH WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Feb. 21, 2024, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Marlborough Street.

During the course of the search, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), with the assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), located and seized several firearms and a quantity of drugs.

“Thanks to exemplary efforts of the Cornwall Emergency Response Team (CERT), supported by Brockville Emergency Response, and the CPS CID, our community is a safer place today with these drugs and weapons off our streets,” said OIC – D/S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon.

Ali Almaliki, 25, of Ottawa, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Four counts fail to comply with probation order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon

Two counts possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Two counts occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Two counts possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

In addition to the charges laid as a result of the search warrant, it is alleged the man was bound by probation orders with the relevant conditions to not possess any drug trafficking paraphernalia, to not possess any weapons and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 50-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 22, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged between Oct. 29, 2023, and Nov. 29, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report in person to a probation officer and to not contact or communicate with a specific individual. He failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 22, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

Furthermore, police responded to a call for service later in the day where the man was the subject of the complaint. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend or members of her immediate family, and to not be within 100 metres of these individuals. It is alleged on Feb. 22, 2024, the man had attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing, where all outstanding matters will be addressed by the court. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Roxanne Cook, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2024, and charged with the following:

Two counts fail to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with undertaking

Two counts theft under $5,000

It is alleged on Feb. 3, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended the business on Second Street East, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, it is alleged on Feb. 8, 2024, the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 22, 2024, while dealing with a separate matter, police located the woman. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Padocia Cornelius, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged on Sept. 2, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. It is also alleged on Nov. 2, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 22, 2024, the woman was located by police and the warrants were executed. She was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Shane Sarault, 31, of Summerstown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Feb. 15, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present. It is also alleged on this date, the man was observed by an off-duty member of the CPS at a public establishment, where youth were present. An investigation ensued. Furthermore, on Feb. 22, 2024, the man was observed by the same off-duty member of the CPS, once again at a public establishment, where youth were present. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Joseph Lepage, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Sept. 7, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 22, 2023, police located the man while dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

