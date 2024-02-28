Cornwall Police Blotter

February 27, 2024
Provided by Cornwall Police
MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 26, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 23, 2024, the woman damaged her ex-boyfriend’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 26, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kyra Lefebvre, 18, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 26, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

 

 

 

 

