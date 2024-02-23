Cornwall Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Ian Lacelle, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024, and charged with 10 counts of fail to comply with probation order and 10 counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour on the following dates:

On Jan. 23, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Jan. 25, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 5, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 6, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 7, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 8, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 12, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 13, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 14, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

On Feb. 16, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 21, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Michael Denneny, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on Jan. 16, 2024, and failed to do so. On Feb. 21, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 18, 2024, the woman damaged her ex-boyfriend’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 21, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Justin Gibson-Boileau, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on July 19, 2023, the man attended and caused damage to the property of an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Additionally, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his resident daily from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 21, 2024, police located the man while dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed and the man was released to appear in court on April 4, 2024.

