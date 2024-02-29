Cornwall Police Blotter

February 28, 2024
Provided by Cornwall Police
Cornwall Police Blotter
The Cornwall Police Service LED sign outside of the Justice Building at 340 Pitt St. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 27, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Feb. 27, 2024, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Tyler McMillan, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 6, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 28, 2024, the man was located, the warrant was executed and the man was charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

