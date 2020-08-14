It’s a Fact! Trash to Treasure is back!

This community’s favourite yard sale/giveaway weekend takes place on August 22 and 23. Here are a few reasons you won’t want to miss it:

1. You may get rid of something you don’t need anymore,

2. Or acquire something you do need!

3. The weekend is broken into two simple parts:

4. A community yard sale on Saturday, August 22,

5. And a giveaway day on Sunday, August 23.

6. The City will prepare treasure maps to help you find all participating locations. You can sign up to receive one at www.Cornwall.ca/trash.

7. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has approved safety precautions, and all participants are expected to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and keep their distance.

8. The City of Cornwall is mailing signs to each participating household to ensure all yard sale shoppers are aware of the safety rules.

9. Trash to Treasure is a great way to meet your neighbours and re-connect with your community.

10. Activities like this one help ensure the landfill doesn’t fill up with items that can still be used or repurposed.

11. There are very few restrictions on what cannot be given away: only food, hazardous items, and mattresses are prohibited.

12. Last year, over 350 families signed up to sell, give away, buy, or pick up – an incredible number!

13. We heard stories about families who held generous giveaways, and who were so excited to see their treasures head to new homes.

14. Some groups took the opportunity to use the yard sale as a multi-family fundraiser.

15. Participation is free!

16. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned many of us into purging, home renovating DIYers. Trash to Treasure can help you finish the projects you started during quarantine.

17. Treasure-hunting is fun for the whole family!

Visit www.Cornwall.ca/trash for more information.