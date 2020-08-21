Radiothon raises over $120K for CCH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Despite the adversity posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon managed to raise $120,119 for the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“We are so grateful for our community’s generosity, especially during a difficult year,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF). “From sponsors to businesses and volunteers who collected funds on our behalf, to donors across SDG who supported our Hospital, and to our wonderful partners from Corus, our Radiothon says so much about the heart and soul of this community.”

Traditionally held in April, this year’s Radiothon had to be postponed due to the pandemic. What was not postponed was the need that the CCH serves and the support it needs to fulfill its role in the community.

In previous years, the funds raised at the Radiothon would usually go to replace equipment, such as purchasing a new mammography machine last year. This year however, the CCH had to quickly pivot to build the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients and this years fundraiser will help offset some of those costs.

The CCH is the only hospital in the region with a Critical Care Unit (CCU) that has ventilator capacity and during throughout the course of the pandemic, the CCH has treated COVID-19 patients at their hospital including having some of the most severe cases in their CCU.

Nolan Quinn of Dairy Queen Cornwall was one of the sponsors of the event and explained the importance of supporting an institution like the CCH.

“The more we can be giving to our hospital the better it can serve our community,” he explained. “The hospital is the centre of our community.”

Donations can continue to be made all year round online at cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca