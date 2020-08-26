Three women charged with break-in, assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – Ashley Larocque, 34, Aldina Pirrone, 43, and Melanie Lalonde, 33, all of Cornwall, were arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged as follows:

Ashley Larocque

Break and enter

Aldine Pirrone

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Melanie Lalonde

Break and enter

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Forcible confinement

It is alleged during the early morning hours on August 23rd, 2020, Ashley Larcoque and Melanie Lalonde entered the residence of someone known to them without permission and removed various items from the residence. It is further alleged later that day, Aldine Pirrone and Melanie Lalonde assaulted a man who was known to them with a bat, choked him and prevented the man from leaving a residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 24th, 2020, all three women were taken into custody and charged accordingly. Larocque was released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020 while Lalonde and Pirrone were held in custody to await a bail hearing.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to reside at a certain address. It is alleged on August 11th, 2020, the man left his residence and failed to return, despite his conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 24th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from when the man was a youth and is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 27-year-old Akwesasne man was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with three counts of breach of release order. It is alleged between June 9-11, 2020, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence and had contact with someone in the residence, despite the conditions of his undertaking. The man also failed to notify police of a change of address. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 24th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 40-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her husband in June of 2016, the woman assaulted him. The incident was reported to police in August 2020 and an investigation ensued. On August 24th, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREAK AND ENTER, FORCIBLE ENTRY, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with break and enter, forcible entry and assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged on August 20th, 2020, the man forced his way into his step-father’s residence without his permission, and assaulted him, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 24th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Amanda Tryon, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for attending a certain business and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 5th, 2020, the woman attended a Ninth Street business, despite the conditions of her undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On August 24th, 2020 she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT, THREATS, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Justin Pawis-Lepage, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on August 24th, 2020 and charged with assault, uttering threats and breach of release order for failing to call in to police. It is alleged on August 24th, 2020, the man assaulted someone he did not know and made threats to further harm the victim. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Daniel Lamesse, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on August 25th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person and being within 30 metres of a certain residence. It is alleged on August 23rd, 2020, the man attended a certain person’s residence, despite the conditions of his undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On August 25th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

