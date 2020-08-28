Ottawa man accused of arson in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 40-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on August 26th, 2020 and charged with arson, possession of incendiary material, mischief over $5000 and mischief under $5000. It is alleged on June 13th, 2020, the man took his mother’s vehicle and attended a Cumberland Street building, where he damaged the exterior of the building by painting on it. The man was also allegedly responsible for a fire that occurred in the area of the building. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 26th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims in the matter.