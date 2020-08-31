CPS seeking witnesses in fatal motor vehicle collision

August 31, 2020 at 14 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS seeking witnesses in fatal motor vehicle collision
Cornwall Police Service (CPS) blotter update.

CORNWALL, Ontario – At approximately 4:15 am on Aug. 30, 2020, the Cornwall Police Service was called to investigate a motor vehicle collision in the area of Montreal Road and Louisa Street, where the involved vehicle struck a hydro pole. The 49-year-old male driver of the motor vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified and out of respect for the family, no further details are being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and the CPS is asking anyone with information on this investigation to please contact Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis by calling 613-933-5000 ext. 2755 or ext. 2404 to leave anonymous information

