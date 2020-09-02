Duncan named to Conservative House Leadership team

CORNWALL, Ontario – Conservative MP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry Eric Duncan has been named to the House Leadership team for his party by new leader Erin O’Toole.

Duncan backed O’Toole in the leadership race which O’Toole won two weeks ago.

“I have a lot of confidence that Erin is the best candidate to unify our Party and to form government in the next election,” said Duncan when he endorsed O’Toole on June 8. “I’ve got to see first hand that Erin has the right leadership skills, and that he has the ability to connect with the voters we need to win over to be successful and to govern Canada.”

Duncan will be the Question Period Coordinator for the Conservative Caucus in the House of Commons. The job is fairly self-descriptive, Duncan will be coordinating who in his party asks what and when during Question Period in the Commons.

“It is an honour and something that came as quite a surprise. As a new Member of Parliament, I’m humbled that Erin has selected me for this important job in our Caucus,” said Duncan. “Erin has hit the ground running and done a fantastic job in his tone and messaging as our new leader. I am re-energized and looking forward to this experience on the Leadership Team.”

O’Toole’s House Leadership team consists of nine positions including Duncan’s as well as Deputy Leader, House Leader, Deputy House Leader, Quebec Lieutenant, National Caucus Chair, Opposition Whip, Deputy Whip, and Caucus Liaison.

Duncan’s predecessor as MP, and mentor Guy Lauzon himself was on the House Leadership team for the Conservative Party for many years as National Caucus Chair and Deputy Whip.