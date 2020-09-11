CPS searching for man who stole bike from Pitt St. store

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in a theft at a Pitt Street business. On May 23, 2020 at approximately 4:25 p.m., the man attended the business and removed a bicycle without making any attempt to pay for the item.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Constable Owen O’Reilly at 613-933-5000 ext. 2792 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.