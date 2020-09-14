Paws First for furry friends

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Sept. 26 Sauvé Tax Services will be holding their first Paws First giveaway $1,000 worth of pet food for those families with furry friends who have experienced difficulties because of COVID-19.

“I was inspired by Dr. Jeff Young: Rocky Mountain Vet in Denver, Colorado, whose show I have been watching since it went on the air in 2015. He bought $5,000 worth of cat and dog food and gave it away to families with pets going through a rough time due to COVID,” reads a statement from Josée Sauvé, owner and operator of Sauvé Tax Services. “The $15 or $20 a family does not have to spend on dog or cat food means that they can spend that money on paying bills or feeding their family. We have both a cat and a dog (a rescue) so we know how expensive it is to feed them.”

Those in need are asked to stop by the Sauvé Tax Services at 707 Twelfth St. E. (off McConnell) on Sept. 26 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up what they are in need of for their pet.

All food not collected during the Paws First giveaway will be donated to the OSPCA.

“It’s not about us as individuals, it’s about community and doing what we can to help,” wrote Sauvé. “As Dr. Jeff said “Giving a little bit just makes it easier on everybody else.” In March 2020, Sauve Tax Services gave away 10 tablets to children who needed them for at home learning and seniors in nursing homes to allow them to communicate with their loved ones. We were so grateful for the outpouring of gratitude and yet – it is us that THANK all of you!”