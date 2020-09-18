Emergency food hampers ready for Thanksgiving

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Regional Emergency Response Council (RERC), is a partnership of local non-profits dedicated to supporting members of the community facing adversity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of their mission they will be sending out emergency food hampers for Thanksgiving.

“Food insecurity is prevalent in our region and this has become even more evident throughout this pandemic. The Social & Housing Services Department is pleased to support the Regional Emergency Response Committee’s October Food Hamper. This funding has been made possible through the Provincial Social Services Relief Fund,” said Mellissa Morgan, Manager of Social and Housing Services Department.

In May, the United Way of SD&G, which co-chair’s RERC with the Social Development Council (SDC) received $10,000 to fund their food hamper program in May.

The deadline to apply for this latest round of food support is Thursday, Oct. 1. Anyone who is in need, or knows someone in need, should contact 613-930-4892 ext. 253 and leave a detailed message with the name of the applicant, phone number, full address, and how many people live in the household.

“We are collaborating with many community agencies who work with vulnerable clients to identify those who are in need of assistance. However, we know that not everyone struggling from food insecurity is linked with an agency. We want to ensure everyone in need has an opportunity to receive this extra support,” said Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC.

The food hampers will be prepared and distributed the week of Oct. 5 at the Cornwall Civic Complex. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Stepahnie Lalonde of the United Way at stephanie@sdccornwall.ca or leave a message at 613-930-4892 ext 253.

“The current effects of COVID-19 are being felt on a social level. We are conscious that many people are still feeling the financial impact of layoffs and reduced hours and may not be able to afford groceries or pay all of their current bills. The opportunity to work collaboratively with the many partners of the RERC on this project and ensure that no one is going without food is a project that aligns with our organizational values,” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way of SD&G.