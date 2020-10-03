Crafting a Cure in a box

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Crafting a Cure fundraiser in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) has returned for another year, but like all events and fundraisers, the organizing committee has had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of an in-person festival this year, Crafting a Cure is inviting its supporters to buy a Beer Box with proceeds going to support JDRF.

“We were really hoping to do a physical event this year, but I talked to the committee and we felt it was too much of a risk,” said Bill Makinson, Chair of the organizing committee for Crafting a Cure. “We talked about cancelling, but we wanted to keep it going and JDRF needs the support.”

The boxes contain 12 different beverages including craft beer, cider, and spirits. Additionally, there will be goodies from Fairy Sweet, the Happy Popcorn Company, Lays and more.

Makinson credited Jordan O’Brien from FreshCo for her help in connecting Crafting a Cure will all of the breweries, cideries, and other beverage producers that will be found in the Beer Box.

“Jordan did an exceptional job for us,” he said.

There are 200 boxes available for $65 for pick-up and $70 for delivery. Each individual purchase enters the buyer into Crafting a Cure’s Backyard Oasis Grand Prize Giveaway which is a gift package that includes a Traeger Grill, and a Yeti Cooler from Fines Home Hardware, Adirondack Chairs from Emard Lumber, and more.

The boxes were artfully designed by Fall Down and features the logos of the sponsors that support Crafting a Cure including MacEwen’s Agriculture, Tanya Flaro, FreshCo, and Dr. Rachel Navaneelan.

The Cornwall Optimist Club has also offered their support by providing a location for the boxes to be assembled and picked up.

Makinson said that the event would not have been possible without the support of the organizing committee, volunteers, and sponsors.

“We’ve got a great group that has helped us out and we couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.

On Friday, Nov. 6, a virtual event celebrating Crafting a Cure will be live streamed.

For more information, visit the Crafting a Cure Shopify page.