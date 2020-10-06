Cornwall man arrested for Voyeurism

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 2nd, 2020 and charged with voyeurism and publication of an intimate image without consent. It is alleged the man had distributed an intimate image of his ex-girlfriend without her permission and police were contacted to investigate. On October 2nd, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on October 2nd, 2020 and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address to police. He was also charged with two counts of breach of probation for failing to notify a change of address to the court or probation officer and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter on October 2nd, 2020, it was learned the man had changed his address without notifying the necessary agencies as per his conditions. An investigation ensued and the man was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Darrell Reid, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on October 2nd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as well as breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 25th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On October 2nd, 2020, the man was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Jade Beraha, 19, of Lancaster was arrested on October 3rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on October 3rd, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Boundary Road and Highway 401, when the vehicle struck a ditch. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 3rd, 2020 and charged with domestic assault and assault cause bodily harm. It is alleged on October 3rd, 2020, during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and choked her. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Lauzon-McAlear, 22, of Cornwall was arrested on October 4th, 2020 for breaching his conditional sentence order. It is alleged while investigating an unwanted person complaint, police located the man in breach of his conditional sentence order by being away from his residence and intoxicated. An investigation ensued and police took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Cornwall, ON – Jacob Benoit, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on October 4th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as well as breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. He was also charged with breach of undertaking for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged on August 5th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. During the early morning hours on October 4th, 2020, the man was taken into custody during a traffic stop, as he was in breach of his curfew. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 4th, 2020 and charged with assault, uttering threats, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 4th, 2020, the man assaulted a woman he did not know, as well as made threats to kill his brother. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Lelievere, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on October 4th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged the man damaged cameras belonging to someone known to him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court. Upon being released, it is alleged the man returned to the victim’s residence, despite being released with conditions to not attend or have any contact with the victim. Police re-attended and took the man into custody and charged him with three counts of breach of undertaking. He remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

Cornwall, ON – Normand Paquette, 48, of Cornwall was arrested on October 4th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on September 22nd, 2020 for a harassment offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 4th, 2020, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Laurent Lauzon, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on October 4th, 2020 and charged with uttering threats, as well as breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 3rd, 2020, the man made threats to harm someone known to him and police were contacted to investigate. On October 4th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

Cornwall, ON – Kacey Printup, 30, of Akwesasne was arrested on October 4th, 2020 and charged with operation while prohibited. It is alleged on October 4th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. She was stopped at the Port of Entry and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

