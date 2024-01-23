Cornwall Police Blotter

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth and Landon Goulet-Jacobs, 18, of Ingleside, were arrested on Jan. 19, 2024, and Jan. 20, 2024, respectively, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Jan. 14, 2024, they attended a Second Street East business, prepared a hot beverage and threw it across the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 19, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. On Jan. 20, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to also address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, DANGEROUS OPERATION, FLIGHT FROM PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Antoine Campagna, 23, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2024, and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Impaired, over 80

It is alleged on Jan. 20, 2024, the man was observed by police traveling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically on Pitt Street. It is also alleged, the man attempted to flee police. The man was apprehended, taken into custody and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was revealed the man was driving his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 13, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Jan. 20, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Nov. 22, 2023, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged on this date, she attempted to communicate with him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 20, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 20, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Jan. 12, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on this date, the man communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 20, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING HOUSE, ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Martintown man was arrested on Jan. 21, 2024, and charged with the following:

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Two counts domestic assault

Mischief under $5,000

Forcible confinement

It is alleged on Jan. 20, 2024, the man re-entered a residence without having permission to be inside, assaulted his girlfriend, confined her and damaged her property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 21, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

VOYEURISM, DISTRIBUTE INTIMATE IMAGE WITHOUT CONSENT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Jan. 21, 2024, and charged with voyeurism and distribute intimate image without consent. It is alleged the woman distributed intimate videos of her ex-boyfriend to his family members. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 21, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

